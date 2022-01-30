Honking in Canada Will Continue Until Clown World Improves

Keep on honking in the free world.

Statists don’t like constant honking as it happens but protesters say the honking will continue until they see improvements in tyrannical rules.

It is important to state once again that this isn’t an anti-vaccine protest, it’s anti-mandates.

Day 2 of Canadian Freedom Truckers is carried live here in sixteen-degree temperatures:

Some of the Far Left’s own medicine.

No one is going to sleep in Ottawa.

Keep honking. https://t.co/yhJInq0Qge — Racoon chan (@Trash_racoon69) January 30, 2022

Listen to that honking! Ottawa’s streets are alive tonight pic.twitter.com/a9bAzvALZ0 — Hasta el amanecer# LOS NIÑOS NO SE TOCAN!!!💉💉💉 (@luische21416427) January 29, 2022

