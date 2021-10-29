Biden Regime Rescinds Remain in Mexico Again Since It Costs Too Much

















The Biden administration is once again rescinding former President Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy, according to TheHill.com. He doesn’t want anything to impede his open borders as millions of phony asylum seekers pour through.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) first moved in June to scrap the policy, which Trump introduced in 2019. It mandates the mostly fake asylum seekers to await a potential ruling in their case in Mexico.

The Biden regime sued and won an initial victory from Texas and Missouri, which argued the Biden administration too hastily withdrew the policy.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wrote in a memo on Friday, “After carefully considering the arguments, evidence, and perspectives presented by those who support re-implementation of MPP, those who support terminating the program, and those who have argued for continuing MPP in a modified form, I have determined that MPP should be terminated. In reaching this conclusion, I recognize that MPP likely contributed to reduced migratory flows. But it did so by imposing substantial and unjustifiable human costs on the individuals who were exposed to harm while waiting in Mexico.”

Mayorkas also claimed the Remain in Mexico policy, formally called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), “fails to provide the fair process and humanitarian protections that all persons deserve.”

A DHS official said it involved costs that cannot be justified [as we pay for millions of poor, uneducated people to come in and go on the government dole]. He also said it has too high a humanitarian cost [as children are trafficked and women raped on their way to the open border, lured by Biden’s big giveaway program].

“MPP may very well have led to a reduction of irregular migration and a reduction of … border crossings between ports of entry, but nonetheless, the humanitarian costs of the program, including costs that just can’t be rectified, justify the decision to terminate,” the official said.

Mayorkas blatantly lied in his memo and said there is no evidence it helped with illegal immigration. He thinks you are all stupid.

“Correlation does not equal causation and, even here, the evidence is not conclusive,” Mayorkas wrote in reference to the decrease in border encounters seen under MPP.

