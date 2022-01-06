Biden Rewarded the Boston Bomber with a $1400 Stimulus Check

Biden gave $1400 taxpayer dollars to the Boston Marathon Bomber, Dzokhar Tsarnaev. That’s a kick in the face to everyone in Boston. The poor people who died, lost limbs. He was rewarded for that.

From Washington Free Beacon:

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received a $1,400 stimulus check under President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill.

Massachusetts district court judge George O’Toole on Wednesday ordered that Tsarnaev give back the payment, which he received in June 2021 as part of Biden’s “American Rescue Plan.”

When Biden was handing out checks to people making under $75,000, he wasn’t supposed to give them to criminals, but he did. Democrats are imbeciles.

Bernie Sanders wants them to vote.

