Donald Trump’s Most Recent Statement on Biden-Harris

Meanwhile, Loser Joe smeared the hay out of DJT with lies and flowery nonsense. He compared the J6 riot/parade to the CIVIL WAR and CONFEDERATES:

The Bible tells us that we shall know the truth, and the truth shall make us free. We shall know the truth. Well, here is the God’s truth about January 6th, 2021. Close your eyes. Go back to that day. What do you see? Rioters rampaging, waving, for the first time inside this Capitol, Confederate flag that symbolized the cause to destroy America, to rip us apart. Even during the Civil War, that never, ever happened.

There was ONE CONFEDERATE FLAG — ONE! There was NOTHING racial during the riot.

They want America to save democracy as Biden rules like a dictator.

Harris compared the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington by al Qaeda terrorists.

Could she be any more absurd and historically dumb?

“Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them where they were, and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault,” Harris said in remarks at the Capitol’s Statuary Hall on Thursday morning.

“Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendars, but a place in our collective memory: December 7, 1941, September 11, 2001, and January 6, 2021,” Harris added.

This is nuts:

Kamala Harris compares Jan. 6 to Pearl Harbor and 9/11. pic.twitter.com/CjEKU9u9DI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 6, 2022

