Biden said, “F* that…Nixon and Kissinger got away with it”

















The great humanitarian who leaves our borders open to the world because he cares doesn’t care about the women and girls in Afghanistan. We are talking about Joe Biden, the figurehead president.

Joe Biden didn’t think much of any obligations to Afghan women and girls as vice president. He told officials at the time “Fuck that” when someone made note of it.

Atlantic reporter George Packer, a biographer of former President Barack Obama’s special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Richard Holbrooke, repeated the 2010 exchange in a March article:

Packer cited Holbrooke’s diary as the source:

According to Holbrooke’s diary, when he asked about American obligations to Afghans like the girl in the Kabul school, Biden replied with a history lesson from the final U.S. withdrawal from Southeast Asia in 1973: “Fuck that, we don’t have to worry about that. We did it in Vietnam, Nixon and Kissinger got away with it.”

As Biden failed to secure safe passage for our citizens and allies in Afghanistan and continues to do so, his words will ring out and be used against him. Words have meaning, and he can’t continue to pretend he cares about anyone.

As we have said in the past, Biden is a nasty man with the ‘kindly old man’ front.

WATCH:

.@kayleighmcenany gets out the flamethrower— Biden is complete TOAST. A must-watch. pic.twitter.com/EGvQemLeHy — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2021

Related















