Garamendi says it’s “No way, not sensible” to extract stranded Americans

















Rep. John Garamendi — a member of the caring party, the humanitarian party, the party of love — doesn’t think we should send troops to attempt to save any of the 15,000 or more Americans hiding in Afghanistan. “No way. Not sensible” to provide Americans in Afghanistan with safe passage.

After botching the withdrawal and leaving 15,000 Americans and others who were our allies behind, he callously says it’s “not sensible” to save them?

Watch:

Related















