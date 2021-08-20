Twitterati have #MAGATerrorists trending as Biden destroys the world

















#MAGATerrorists is trending. Could it be a distraction from Joe Biden destroying the USA and the world?

They are referring to the nutjob who claimed to have a bomb in his truck in DC today. Nothing happened and he surrendered.

We need to know if he is an FBI informant.

Biden apparatchik Nicole Wallace says the most dangerous threat to the homeland is the threat from domestic terrorists, aka Trump supporters, white people, MAGA people.

Her guest nodded her head in agreement like a bobble doll.

MSNBC panel: Sure Afghanistan is a dangerous disaster, but let’s not lose focus on America’s foremost security threat: Trump radicals pic.twitter.com/IfJ0nIV85z — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 19, 2021

