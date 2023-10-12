Biden Saw the Horrifying Photos of Decapitated Babies

Joe Biden confirmed that he saw photos of babies being beheaded. Biden’s a liar, but I can’t imagine him lying about this. In any case, several IDF officials confirm the beheadings of babies and children.

Israel leftists and Palestinian apologists are spreading propaganda that Israel made this up so they’d have an excuse to bomb Gaza. Max Blumenthal is one of those sticking up for the demonic Hamas, but he’s been quiet this evening. Some people just won’t give up their ideology, even in the face of pure evil.

“I have been doing this a long time. I never really thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children,” Biden said.

Joe Biden says he’s seen images of Israeli babies decapitated by Hamas: “I never really thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children.” pic.twitter.com/EwVWzUFXQj — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 11, 2023

Hamas claimed it wasn’t true. [Of course, they did. Their demons.]

CNN’s Hadas Gold confirmed the reports.

“They found decapitated babies and toddlers. It’s just hard to imagine anything worse,” Gold said.

The Israeli government now confirms that babies and toddlers were found decapitated in a small Israeli community near the Gaza strip. @Hadas_Gold reports on the incomprehensible brutality of this attack. pic.twitter.com/vCd93EPBwx — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) October 11, 2023

Gold said, “No numbers were given, but even just one is absolutely horrific to think about. This is absolute brutality. We knew that they had gone in and shot and killed and abducted women and children and the elderly from their homes, literally from their beds, but we didn’t know the extent of this brutality. I think that’s what’s happened in the South is completely scarred and forever changed every single Israeli.”

IDF Major General Itai Veruv told CNN that what he saw in Kfar Aza was hard to believe.

“I saw hundreds of terrorists in full armor, full gear, all the equipment…go from apartment to apartment, from room to room, and kill babies, mothers, and fathers in their bedrooms. I have heard during my childhood about the programs in Europe, the Holocaust, of course…but I never thought I’d see things like that.”

