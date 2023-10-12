Armored Vehicles Heading for Gaza as a War of Good and Evil Begins

Why are armored vehicles coming into Gaza from Jordan? It’s concerning since Hamas called for all Palestinians and Muslim brothers to rise up and flood Israel on Friday. They made it clear all of Israel is theirs, and they intend to kill every Jew. They’re psychopathic, genocidal maniacs filled with rage and hate.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh called the massacre a “great victory.” If Satan were to come to Earth to give a speech, this is the one he would give.

“We are on the verge of victory,” he concluded: “Get out of our Jerusalem and our Al-Aqsa Mosque… This land is ours, Jerusalem is ours, everything is ours.”

Khalid Marshal, another Hamas leader, said, “We say one thing: Get out of our land, get out of our faces. Get out of our Jerusalem and our Al-Aqsa Mosque. We do not want to see you on this land. This land is ours, Jerusalem is ours, everything is ours.”

He went further, calling for all Muslim brothers and sisters to flood the Al-Asqa mosque on Friday.

One X user said it’s the Psalm 83 war. It does feel existential for Israel and possibly the United States. Our enemies are here.

Confirmed reports of Jordanian armored personnel carriers approaching Israel’s border pic.twitter.com/uXCPAAYESt — Yudi Sherman (@ShermanShock) October 11, 2023

Women and children are fleeing.

As an aside, Qatar is threatening to stop supplying gas to the West if the bombing of the Gaza Strip does not stop.

Reports indicate that to Israel’s north, Muslim women and children are evacuating en masse within Lebanon to avoid Israeli reprisals for attacks. pic.twitter.com/XfQkhGxEDC — Yudi Sherman (@ShermanShock) October 11, 2023

Sources say taxi vans piled with luggage and full of Muslim women and children are evacuating to Jordan while the men stay behind. Why? pic.twitter.com/bNDVE6dyW1 — Yudi Sherman (@ShermanShock) October 11, 2023

Demon youth at UW-Wisconsin, chanting, “Glory to the Murders!”

A Palestinian “reporter” [terrorist] documented the looting, kidnapping, and killings.

Related