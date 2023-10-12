Armored Vehicles Heading for Gaza as a War of Good and Evil Begins

By
M Dowling
-
4
48

Why are armored vehicles coming into Gaza from Jordan? It’s concerning since Hamas called for all Palestinians and Muslim brothers to rise up and flood Israel on Friday. They made it clear all of Israel is theirs, and they intend to kill every Jew. They’re psychopathic, genocidal maniacs filled with rage and hate.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh called the massacre a “great victory.” If Satan were to come to Earth to give a speech, this is the one he would give.

“We are on the verge of victory,” he concluded: “Get out of our Jerusalem and our Al-Aqsa Mosque… This land is ours, Jerusalem is ours, everything is ours.”

Khalid Marshal, another Hamas leader, said, “We say one thing: Get out of our land, get out of our faces. Get out of our Jerusalem and our Al-Aqsa Mosque. We do not want to see you on this land. This land is ours, Jerusalem is ours, everything is ours.”

He went further, calling for all Muslim brothers and sisters to flood the Al-Asqa mosque on Friday.

One X user said it’s the Psalm 83 war. It does feel existential for Israel and possibly the United States. Our enemies are here.

Women and children are fleeing.

As an aside, Qatar is threatening to stop supplying gas to the West if the bombing of the Gaza Strip does not stop.

Demon youth at UW-Wisconsin, chanting, “Glory to the Murders!”

A Palestinian “reporter” [terrorist] documented the looting, kidnapping, and killings.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

4 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
12 minutes ago

Are Jordan and other near-by nations going to repeat the mistakes of 1948 and 1967?

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
13 minutes ago

Glory to the Murders!” at the University of Wisconsin.

  1. Anti-Semitism is rampant among such haters.
  2. If they are executed by terrorists, will those who sing the praises of their executions be appreciated by those that knew them, or will people rejoice that they and their hateful ways are cleansed from the land. They certainly were not as innocent as those who were murdered in Israel.
1
Reply
Greg
Guest
Greg
1 hour ago

And Psalm 2 is the answer.

3
Reply
M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
50 minutes ago
Reply to  Greg

Yes, it is.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz