What We Found After Some Question If Babies Were Beheaded

You may have heard reports that the babies and children might not have been beheaded. The Israeli leftists claim that it’s propaganda to provide an excuse for the bombing of Gaza. The following is a summary of what we found.

THE SKEPTICS

The Grayzone, a Palestine-leaning website, is questioning whether babies, children, and women were beheaded, despite it being reported on almost every news site and repeated by U.S. officials. Even a Netanyahu spokesperson said unequivocally that babies and toddlers were found with their heads decapitated. The report came from several military officials, but Grayzone concentrated on one.

According to Grayzone, uniformed Israeli reserve soldier, David Ben Zion, could be seen grinning from ear to ear in a video posted on Facebook only hours after he allegedly witnessed the methodical butchering of babies.

David Ben Zion, deputy commander of unit 71 of the Israeli army, is allegedly an extremist settler leader who allegedly incited riots against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank earlier this year. At least that’s what Grayzone reports.

Zion had told a reporter, “We walked door to door; we killed a lot of terrorists. They are very bad. They cut the heads off children; they cut heads of women. But we are stronger than them. We know they are animals, but we found that they don’t have any heart.”

Oren Ziv, an Israeli reporter who joined the military’s official tour at Kfar Asa, commented on X, “I’m getting a lot of questions about the reports of Hamas beheading babies that were published after the media tour in the village. During the tour, we didn’t see any evidence of this, and the army spokesperson or command also didn’t mention any such incidents.”

However, David Ben Zion and Miss Zev aren’t the only people who reported this. Grayzone reported part of the truth.

THE COUNTER

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces told Insider that the military won’t seek further evidence for its claim that Hamas decapitated babies in Israel.

He said it would be “disrespectful for the dead” to do so.

The spokesperson, Major Nir Dinar, was responding to widespread criticism that the IDF had spread a sickening claim about its enemies without demonstrating that it was true.

On Tuesday, Dinar told Insider that babies’ bodies had been found at the Kfar Aza kibbutz and that some had been decapitated.

Laura Cellier, an i24NEWS news anchor, said in a post Wednesday that “we stand firmly behind our reporters.” She said they were “told by three separate IDF officials that around 40 babies & small children were murdered in Kfar Aza, some burned, some beheaded.”

CBS News later reported that Israeli body-recovery teams had discovered beheaded babies and children in kibbutzim in southern Israel.

CBS also reported that Yossi Landau, the head of operations for the southern region of Zaka, Israel’s volunteer emergency response organization, told the outlet on Wednesday that he had personally seen beheaded babies among the dead.

So, at this point, we don’t know for certain if they’re also beheaded, but Hamas did indeed kill women, babies, children, men, and elderly civilians. They raped many young women and girls. They beheaded soldiers and put the videos online. Those are war crimes.

People who would put babies in cages might be capable of it.



Do you believe these military officials would make up a story like that?

MORE REPORTS FROM VICTIMS

Yuval survived.

Yuval was at the Rei’m music festival when Hamas death squads raided it and murdered everyone in sight. “Hang up and pretend you’re dead.” So she hid under dead bodies for seven hours. Listen to her heartbreaking phone call with her dad. #HamasMassacre pic.twitter.com/j0cBrE9xh1 — Eretz Israel (@EretzIsrael) October 11, 2023

Her story is harrowing. It’s amazing she is alive.

“Can you get to the water?”

“I can’t I’ll have to look at the bodies” Heroes of Israel: this is 10-year-old Daria. She and her little brother hid for hours after her hero father Dvir and his girlfriend were murdered trying to protect them. These is the spirit of and it’s… pic.twitter.com/L960ek8Y9f — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) October 11, 2023

Listen to this little girl.

