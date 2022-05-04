Biden say he’s not leaving abortion “to the whims of the public” (videos)

President Biden said Tuesday he doesn’t want a conservative Supreme Court majority to result in personal freedoms being decided by “the whims of the public” in local communities.

He was talking about the potential Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. After the draft opinion of an upcoming Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked, a reporter asked if there should be changes in the high court.

Biden told reporters that if the opinion is finalized in its draft form, it would be a “radical” change.

“They refuse to acknowledge there’s a right to privacy,” Mr. Biden said of conservative justices. “There are so many fundamental rights that are affected by that, and I’m not prepared to leave that to the whims of the public at the moment in local areas.”

“It basically says all the decisions relating to your private life, who you marry, whether or not you decide to conceive a child or not, whether or not you can have an abortion, a range of other decisions,” the president said. “It’s a fundamental shift in American jurisprudence. And the idea we’re letting the states make those decisions … would be a fundamental shift in what we’ve done.”

If Roe is overturned, instead of the federal government exacting a one-size-fits-all mandate, the people would vote on abortion and any potential restrictions in each state. Biden doesn’t believe the people have the ability or the right to vote on it. It can’t be left to their whims.

He said more- watch the brief clips

Can’t get much more authoritarian than Corn Pop:

BIDEN: “There are so many fundamental rights that are affected by that, and I’m not prepared to leave that to the whims of the public at the moment.” pic.twitter.com/60A8ma69ff — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 3, 2022

Few things are more evil than invoking religion to defend your support of killing unborn babies. https://t.co/VzBfiXBR3Z — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 3, 2022

A little more lying:

This is quite literally a lie. pic.twitter.com/h7jWBN2FHJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 3, 2022

Kamala Harris, on the other hand, just screamed at us:

Kamala Harris takes a page out of Geta Thunberg's playbook in her reaction to Roe v. Wade being overturned pic.twitter.com/0yQHGgE4bV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 3, 2022

