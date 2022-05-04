Amazon Will Reimburse You for Travel to Abort Your Baby

Amazon will pay you to abort your baby if you have to travel to do it. They will reimburse their US workers up to $4000 for travel to abort their babies. And as we found out in 2019, babies are bad for business.

Reuters: “Amazon to reimburse U.S. employees who travel for abortions, other treatments”:

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), the second-largest U.S. private employer, told its staff on Monday it will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for non-life-threatening medical treatments including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters.

The decision makes the online retailer the latest company after Citigroup Inc (C.N), Yelp Inc (YELP.N), and others to respond to Republican-backed state laws curbing abortion access, helping employees bypass them. It shows how companies are eager to retain and attract talent in locations that remain important to their operations despite legal changes impacting employees’ health.

If you want to abort your baby up to the moment of birth, get a job at Amazon. From there, head for New York, and have them do what you probably wouldn’t do to your cat. This way you don’t have to “burn it all down.”

BABIES ARE BAD FOR BUSINESS

In June 2019, 180 corporation executives signed a letter saying that banning abortion is bad for business.

The letter, which appeared as a full-page ad in the Monday edition of The New York Times under the title “Don’t Ban Equality,” called on companies to “stand up for reproductive health care.” CEOs from media, fashion, beauty, food, and tech companies were among those listed as signatories.

It’s Against Their Values- China Says the Same Thing

“Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion, threatens the health, independence, and economic stability of our employees and customers,” the letter stated. “Simply put, it goes against our values, and is bad for business.”

“It impairs our ability to build diverse and inclusive workforce pipelines, recruit top talent across the states, and protect the wellbeing of all the people who keep our businesses thriving day in and out,” it added.

