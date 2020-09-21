Biden says 200 million Americans were to die of COV by yesterday or so

If Joe Biden wins the election, he will be our first blatantly puppet president. Democrats are fine with the fact that he doesn’t know what he is saying.

Two hundred million were supposed to die by the time Joe Biden finished his talk on Sunday. At least that is what he said. The media that does mention it calls it a gaffe. It’s hardly a gaffe.

As Biden demanded the U.S. Senate do nothing on a potential Supreme Court nominee, he said, “It’s estimated 200 million people have died probably by the time I finish this talk.”

There are only 328 million people in this country.

Several minutes later, he read from the teleprompter — “200,000.”

Biden just reads off the teleprompter — mindlessly.

I am definitely voting for Joe Biden. And if I don’t do it in the next 30 seconds, odds are high that I’ll die from #COVID19 along with 200 million of my fellow Americans. pic.twitter.com/Bu21cIBWH0 — Gigameg (@dadetrading) September 20, 2020

Then, almost immediately, he said 6 million have been infected. This is crazy.

Literally 12 seconds later he says 6 million people have been infected 🤦 “The complication ‘v-COVID-19—like lung scarring and heart damage——could become the next—deniable pre-existing condition for over 6 MILLION! Americans. Who’ve already contracted the disease.” pic.twitter.com/0n1t8qBFGw — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 20, 2020

BIDEN’S TELEPROMPTER EXISTENCE

Biden’s rally in Duluth Mn on September 18th. Under 50 people which includes media and Secret Service. The Media does not want you to see this. Please Retweet!! pic.twitter.com/9wuZ3Chaad — Greg Allen (@gregallen92) September 21, 2020

Biden’s HUGE teleprompter at Duluth Minnesota rally on September 18. Under 50 people showed up. The media does not want you to see this. Please retweet!! pic.twitter.com/fA9rbiop7B — Greg Allen (@gregallen92) September 21, 2020

HARRIS

Kamala Harris is mostly MIA. She won’t answer questions and has only given a few speeches. When she makes appearances, the teeny crowds have to be gathered for her. She’s a remarkably unlikeable person.

Reportedly, Biden will pick Harris to prosecute the Trump pick for the Supreme Court. She can be vicious.

I loved meeting Zoey on the campaign trail in Philadelphia last week. Thank you for taking my picture! pic.twitter.com/FiwE8TUSAN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 21, 2020

They are encouraging riots so they can win:

Joe Biden even called the rioters “peaceful protesters!” Unbelievable. https://t.co/Mrnwep9kXx — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 21, 2020