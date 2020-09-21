Oops! CDC didn’t mean to say COV is airborne more than 6 feet

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that it erroneously posted guidance that said the coronavirus spreads through airborne particles that can remain suspended in the air and travel beyond six feet.

“A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency’s official website,” the CDC said. “CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted.”

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization said it contacted the CDC about the guidance change.

WHO didn’t see “new evidence” to support the new guidelines.

Previously, the CDC had said it just spread between people who are in close contact, and through “respiratory droplets or small particles,” plus surfaces where those droplets land.

Hours later, the CDC issued a statement that the “draft version” of the proposed changes were published in “error.”

“A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency’s official website. CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the updated language will be posted.”