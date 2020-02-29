Biden says he can’t wait to appoint a black woman to the Senate

Former Vice President Joe Biden told a crowd on Friday that he was looking forward to appointing the first African-American woman to the U.S. Senate.

“I’m looking forward to appointing the first African-American woman to the United States Senate,” Biden said.

He was a senator and should know he can’t appoint a senator.

Biden’s also been told before that Kamala Harris is in the Senate and considers herself black.

Senators are only appointed by state governors in special cases. Otherwise, they are elected by the people.

The first African-American woman to serve in the U.S. Senate was Democrat Carol Moseley Braun of Illinois. When Harris was still in the race, Biden touted Braun’s support, saying he received the backing of “the only African-American woman that’s ever been elected to the U.S. Senate,” Fox News reported.

He said that while on a debate stage with Harris. “Nope. That’s not true. The other one is here,” she said.

Joe Biden: “I’m looking forward to appointing the first African American woman to the United States Senate”https://t.co/oJRN0O5jsR pic.twitter.com/FHaWiolcK8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 28, 2020

ABOUT THAT ARREST IN SOUTH AFRICA

This week, he had to admit that he was never arrested in South Africa. He now claims he was “stopped.”

Biden recently said he was arrested in South Africa while visiting Nelson Mandela during the 1970s.

“When I said arrested, I meant I was not able to, I was not able to move. Cops, Afrikaners, were not letting me go with them, made me stay where I was. I guess I wasn’t arrested, I was stopped. I was not able to move where I wanted to go,” Biden said in an interview with CNN.

Biden went on to say that law enforcement in South Africa led him off of a plane while he was traveling with the Congressional Black Caucus.

“I turned around and everybody — all the entire black delegation was going another way. I said, ‘I’m not going to go in that door that says “white only,” I’m going with them.’ They said, ‘You’re not, you can’t move, you can’t go with them.’ And they kept me there until finally I decided that it was clear I wasn’t going to move,” Biden told CNN.

“And so what they finally did they said OK, they’re not going to make the congressional delegation go through the black door, they’re not going to make me go through the white door. They took us out — if my memory serves me — through a baggage claim area up to a restaurant, and they cleared out a restaurant,” he added.

I don’t believe this revised story either. Biden is a renowned prevaricator. In this next clip, he says, “I guess I wasn’t arrested.”

Joe Biden acknowledged that he wasn’t arrested in South Africa during a visit to the country in the 1970s despite recently claiming that he had been.

“I wasn’t arrested, I was stopped. I was not able to move where I wanted to go,” he told @JohnBerman.https://t.co/zDFjiJ8oli pic.twitter.com/D5pPLLCpgx — New Day (@NewDay) February 28, 2020