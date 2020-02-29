Dem activists sue admin over border wall funds despite SCOTUS ruling

Far-left Democrat activist groups are suing the Trump administration for transferring additional funds from the Department of Defense to the building of the Wall.

The ACLU, along with the Sierra Club, and Southern Border Communities Coalition, filed the suit in federal court in California on Friday, The Hill reported.

The President plans to allocate an additional $3.8 billion from the Department of Defense to the funding of the border wall.

“The president is doubling down on his unlawful scheme to raid taxpayer funds for a xenophobic campaign promise that is destroying national treasures, harming the environment, and desecrating tribal lands,” said Dror Ladin, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Having borders is xenophobic in the world of Democrats.

The Supreme Court has already ruled on this issue with other far-left groups, but these leftists know the corrupt activist judges will issue injunctions for them.

They ignore Supreme Court rulings and never accept a decision they don’t like. They’re lawless.