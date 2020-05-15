Biden says he knows nothing about Flynn probe, press won’t ask about unmasking

After being caught red-handed unmasking General Flynn, Joe Biden once again went on a national TV ‘news’ show, ‘The Last Word,’ and told the viewers that he had no involvement in the investigation of Michael Flynn, not one time.

NBC/MSNBC Host Lawrence O’Donnell made sure to tell the viewers there are calls for Attorney General Bill Barr’s resignation in the build-up to asking his question. Then he said the judge is questioning it. He did not mention the unusual partisan reaction by the judge nor did he question Biden after he said he knew nothing. He didn’t mention the fact that Biden unmasked Flynn during the transition — nothing.

“Mr. vice president, what was your involvement in the investigation of Michael Flynn and the FBI investigation of Michael Flynn,” O’Donnell asked.

“I was never a part or had any knowledge of any criminal investigation into Flynn while I was in office,” he replied.

And that was that.

President Trump said there is more damaging information about Biden and Obama coming, and that should be interesting. However, the press won’t report it.

Watch:

They’re not even pretending to be journalists any more. https://t.co/hAWuzcgoGs — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 15, 2020

Sgt. Schultz for president! Yay!

Watch: