Ex-White House Photographer Writes: “It’s Time for Joe to Go”

A new report from Axios on Sunday describes how the Biden inner circle covers up for the senescent president. They protect him from the press scrutiny or even the White House staff.

Former White House deputy director of photography Chandler West posted an Instagram story after the debate. It was very critical of Joe Biden.

Axios reporter Alex Thompson writes about the screenshots:

“It’s time for Joe to go.” That’s what Chandler West, the White House’s deputy director of photography from January 2021 to May 2022, wrote in an Instagram story after the debate.

“I know many of these people and how the White House operates. They will say he has a ‘cold’ or just experienced a ‘bad night,’ but for weeks and months, in private, they have all said what we saw last night — Joe is not as strong as he was just a couple of years ago,” West wrote, according to screenshots obtained by Axios.

Axios reached West by phone, who said he wrote the post because “the debate was not the first bad day, and it’s not gonna be the last.”

The president and his propaganda team said he had a bad night and a cold.

Axios describes other incidents in the article. However, it’s not well-concealed. Who couldn’t have seen this with very little effort?

It looks like the hatchet was passed to Axios while covering for the press.

Where are Pelosi and Schumer? Hiding?

