Biden Delivers a Bombastic, Demagogic, “Dark Forces” Campaign Speech

Joe Biden began his vicious speech this evening by blaming the Paul Pelosi attack on Jan. 6th-style rioters even though the attacker is a mentally ill illegal alien nudist who lived his life as a leftist.

Watch the great DNC ad after Biden’s heartless speech. It’s funny.

“There’s a lot at stake in these midterms: Our economy, the safety of our streets, personal freedoms,” Biden said. “But there’s something else at stake: democracy itself.”

We’re not a democracy. We are a Constitutional Republic.

He used several trite expressions and claimed that he is worried about the “dark forces.” To him, the dark forces are people who want to make America great again.

“We the people must decide whether the rule of law will prevail or whether we will allow the dark forces and thirst for power put ahead of the principles that have long guided us.”

“There is no election in our history that we can be more certain of its results,” he declared straight-faced.

“The great irony about the 2020 election is that it’s the most attacked election in our history. And, yet, there’s no election in our history that we can be more certain of its results.”

Then he lied and claimed the results were thoroughly examined.

Biden dehumanized Republicans during this speech. He inspires nothing but anger and hate. He trashed 74 million Americans while talking about unity. He’s worried about violence and intimidation while sending his stormtroopers to peoples’ homes in the early morning hours and dragging them out in their underwear because they oppose him politically. Meanwhile, why is he getting away with selling our country out to the Chinese communists?

You can read the transcript at The NY Times or watch it or just watch the great DNC ad after this by Il Donaldo Trumpo.

NEW DNC AD

LOVING THE NEW DNC AD!!!🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0P8xl0mK0a — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) November 2, 2022

In May, a new audit revealed that nearly half of President Biden’s 22.2 million Twitter followers are bogus.

The audit, which was done for the social media giant by software firm SparkToro, found that 49.3% of the president’s followers are “fake followers,” Newsweek reported.

He’s a fake, half of his followers are fake, and we think his voters were half fakes. The dark forces are the Bidenistas.

Related