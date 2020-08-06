Biden says Latinos are ‘incredibly diverse’ unlike African-Americans

Biden recently asked a black journalist if he’s a junkie. Perhaps he was joking but it wasn’t funny. We just found out today of yet another racist comment. Biden said Latinos are ‘incredibly diverse,’ unlike African-Americans.

Every time Joe goes off script, it’s very likely he will say something racist. Yet Republicans are the racists? How does he get away with this?

Biden was addressing the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) Joint Virtual Convention. Portions of the interview were aired Wednesday, and the full video was streamed Thursday.

Reporter Garcia-Navarro asked Biden whether he would attempt to restore the Obama-Biden administration’s policy of improving relations with communist Cuba.

“Yes,” he said.

Biden then went on to add:

“And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things … it’s a very diverse community.”

.@JoeBiden: “Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community" pic.twitter.com/CFO4Q40jEI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 6, 2020



President Trump responded.

Joe Biden: ‘Unlike the African American Community … the Latino Community Is an Incredibly Diverse Community‘ https://t.co/mceJwwG7aV via @BreitbartNews. Wow! Joe Biden just lost the entire African American community. What a “dumb” thing to say! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2020

Well, you know, if you don’t vote for Joe, ‘you ain’t black.’ [Biden said that – not us]

An interesting side note — Joe drives with his mask on while alone, protecting his steering wheel from COVID.

Why is he still driving at all?

Joe Biden alone in his car with a mask. Yes, he’s that guy! pic.twitter.com/nAZ4MBFouH — Luke Negron for Congress – The Young Wolf (@LukeEdison20) August 6, 2020