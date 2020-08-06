NRA sues NY AG for pursuing a vendetta

The NRA is fighting back against NY Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit to dissolve the NRA with a lawsuit of their own, Fox News reports.

The NRA’s lawsuit was filed in federal court of New York and alleges Attorney General Letitia James “made the political prosecution of the NRA a central campaign theme” when she was running for the AG’s office in 2018, and has not treated the association fairly since.

“Despite hopes that playing by the rules would procure a just outcome, the NRA has not been treated fairly by James’s office,” the 19-page suit states. “The New York Democratic Party political machine seeks to harass, defund, and dismantle the NRA because of what it believes and what it says.”

He calls it a vendetta.