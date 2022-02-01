Freedom Convoy Moves Forward as Farmers Break Through a Blockade

By
M Dowling
-
0

The Canadian truckers are still in Ottawa and at the border. Another contingent is heading for Crowsnest Pass. The truckers continue to move forward.

Antifa tried to interfere but truckers are warning them away.

Truckers are shoveling snow, feeding the poor, and cleaning up. It’s not what the lying media will report.

This was a moment. Canadian farmers broke through police barricades to join the truckers blocking the US-Canada highway on the Alberta-Montana border. Watch:

More truckers are blocking Crowsnest Pass.

Elon Musk calls out the shill reporter:

Truckers have been accused of leaving garbage, stealing food, but they’re doing the opposite.

This is what Blackface Trudeau calls desecration of a statue. Typical lying leftist.

Lovely message from Canadians to a trucker. This is why they’re doing it:

Aussies are inspired:

Holland too.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply