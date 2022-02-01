Freedom Convoy Moves Forward as Farmers Break Through a Blockade

The Canadian truckers are still in Ottawa and at the border. Another contingent is heading for Crowsnest Pass. The truckers continue to move forward.

Antifa tried to interfere but truckers are warning them away.

Truckers are shoveling snow, feeding the poor, and cleaning up. It’s not what the lying media will report.

This was a moment. Canadian farmers broke through police barricades to join the truckers blocking the US-Canada highway on the Alberta-Montana border. Watch:

Canadian farmers break through police barricades to support Truckers who blocked the US CANADA highway. pic.twitter.com/98KDu5CeZj — RealMac (@beingrealmac) February 1, 2022

More truckers are blocking Crowsnest Pass.

Freedom Convoy just arrived at Crowsnest Lakes to block off Crowsnest Pass.

This damn Fringe Minority seems to be everywhere! pic.twitter.com/JuN59LUVNn — bu/ac (@buperac) February 1, 2022

Elon Musk calls out the shill reporter:

The Washington Post cartoonist who depicted the Freedom Convoy as a host of “fascist” trucks has deleted his comic after Elon Musk blasted it into outer space. pic.twitter.com/hyjt4pKHo0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 1, 2022

Truckers have been accused of leaving garbage, stealing food, but they’re doing the opposite.

Attendees of the “Freedom Convoy” picked up trash following the large truckers protest at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada. Video by @PuffinsPictures: pic.twitter.com/vuIkp3U3Kr — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 30, 2022

Canadian Freedom Convoy truckers giving away free food. Wow, how EXTREMIST! WACIST!pic.twitter.com/IJOHJQhSWY — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) February 1, 2022

Participants of the Freedom Convoy shovelling snow from sidewalks so seniors don’t slip & fall pic.twitter.com/5EfQJzNGz8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 1, 2022

This is what Blackface Trudeau calls desecration of a statue. Typical lying leftist.

Lovely message from Canadians to a trucker. This is why they’re doing it:

This is so sweet and restores your faith in humanity and the up and coming generation! pic.twitter.com/VHvSjPKWMM — TheJokerMouce (@TheJokerMouce) January 31, 2022

Aussies are inspired:

WATCH & RT the moment a freedom convoy of truckies inspired by their Canadian counterparts roll into the Australian capital. 🇦🇺🇨🇦🇦🇺🇨🇦🇦🇺🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/7LL9OC8ltZ — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 1, 2022

Holland too.

WATCH: Truckers and farmers in Holland form a freedom convoy pic.twitter.com/dwAM1LNBfh — Election Wizard 🏁 (@ElectionWiz) January 30, 2022

