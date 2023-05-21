Biden Says Something in Japan & Spoke at Length with President Loon

Joe Biden doesn’t know up from down, and hopefully, no one in America thinks he’s running the country. As The Durham Report revealed, we are officially the Third World that just had a coup. We also have a figurehead president.

He embarrassed us in Japan by claiming he convinced India, Australia, Japan, and the United States to form the Quad. Of course, he didn’t, but if he knew Donald Trump did it, he’d dissolve it, so we can only pray no one tells him the truth.

Biden is like a little wind-up doll with teleprompter speeches and cheat sheets.

Making a Claim Everyone Knows Is Untrue

Biden traveled to Hiroshima, Japan, for the multi-day G7 Summit with his cheat sheets and teleprompters and quickly embarrassed the United States. Also present were leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the host nation. Zelensky was there to secure more munitions and funds for his war, which he called a counteroffensive aimed at destroying Russia.

“I doubt many people in this audience, or any other audience would’ve said that two years after being elected, I’d be able to convince India, Australia, Japan, and the United States to form an organization called the Quad to maintain stability in the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea,” Biden boasted from the stage in Japan, despite the organization being re-established under President Donald Trump.

Allegedly, Biden is enhancing it, but he didn’t show up for his meeting in Australia. As a result, the Quad meeting was canceled. He had to fly home for the debt ceiling talks. Why? What could he possibly add?

Biden and the progressives are not serious leaders.

It’s hard to say Biden’s lying since he has some form of dementia or brain damage.

BIDEN: “I doubt many people…would’ve said that two years after being elected, I’d be able to convince India, Australia, Japan, and the United States to form an organization called the Quad.” The Quad was re-established in 2017 under President Trump. pic.twitter.com/TsUHE4TSqA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 21, 2023

SPEAKING WITH PRESIDENT LOON

He referred to President Yoon Suk Yeol as President Loon.

BIDEN: “I’ve spoken at length with President Loon of South Korea.” South Korea’s president is Yoon Suk Yeol. pic.twitter.com/v9xj1EdpBI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 21, 2023

And here he is saying something [we don’t know what he said, but the few things we made out were untrue]:

In all seriousness — what is Biden talking about? pic.twitter.com/YtfhVFxNHE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 21, 2023

