Joe Biden, Weird in Public

Joe Biden accidentally exposed his talking points for the G7 [because others do his thinking for him]. Having a president who can’t say the most basic things without a cheat sheet is weird to say the least. The first line tells him to thank his host Mr. Fumio in his hometown of Hiroshima. Everything he says is on the paper from that basic comment to more basic comments.

Why fly nearly 7,000 miles to read off a cheat sheet and expose your dementia to the world? Just read it over Zoom and stay home. Everyone knows he has to be directed constantly. Does anyone think for a minute that he’s running the country?

Here are the “TALKING POINTS” Biden is using at the G7 Summit in Japan pic.twitter.com/kqmhQPu3Wq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2023

Here he is tripping again. Fortunately, he can still catch himself.

Watch out for those stairs, Joe! pic.twitter.com/oCrbySFK4h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2023

Here he is, acting like he has dementia. He shouldn’t really be allowed alone with children. He’s very weird and the dementia doesn’t help.

This is weird as shit, even for Joe Biden… All of the idiots that ignore and/or downplay these things are enabling this behavior. Parents, for the love of God… please keep your young children away from the Big Guy. pic.twitter.com/h5Z7BKmqvb — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) May 19, 2023

