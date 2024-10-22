Biden Says, “We Need to Lock Trump Up,” Reporters Applaud

Joe Biden let loose with a deranged rant about Donald Trump planning to fire every civil servant and to shoot and kill someone he believes to be a threat.

“He is talking about doing our, the entire Department of Education. He’s talking, he means it. Not. It’s not a joke. This is the guy who also wants to replace every civil servant; every single one. Thinks he has a version of the Supreme Court ruling on immunity to be able, if need be, if he was the case, to actually eliminate, physically eliminate, shoot, kill someone who is, he believes to be the threat to him.

“I mean, so I know this sounds bizarre. It sounds like I said this five years ago, he’s lock me up. We gotta lock him up.”

Joe needs to go back to the sanitarium. He should take the journalists with him.

Of course, the journalists applauded this. What is wrong with them? No one sane and intelligent is buying this deranged nonsense anymore. The only people getting shot and almost killed are Donald Trump and Ashli Babbitt.

These people are so hateful and dishonest.

The applause of the “journalists” when Biden said “We gotta lock him up” might be even scarier than the actual statement. — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) October 22, 2024