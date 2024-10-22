New YouGov Poll of Arab Americans Has Trump Tied with Harris

M DOWLING
The new YouGov poll of Arab Americans has Trump at 45% and Harris at 43%. Trump is up six points on the question of who is more likely to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian crisis peacefully.

The voters in this poll were +10 for Hillary and +9 for Biden in 2020.

President of The Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology, Richard Hanania, thinks it could be skewed by Christian Arabs who lean Republican.

Either way, it doesn’t look good for Harris, and for good reason. Harris isn’t capable of ending wars. She can’t even show up at an Al Smith dinner.

Two-thirds of Arab Americans are Christians.


