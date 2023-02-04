Biden Screamed at America from Pennsylvania But Then Dementia Set In!

Biden screamed during his latest speech as he screached, “America is Back!” He said the words in all seriousness as Chinese Communists fly a spy balloon throughout the United States without resistance. He screamed to convince us we are back, and then he quickly went senile.

He was at yet another event in Pennsylvania with Kamala Harris when he devolved.

As an aside, is he going to make Pennsylvania the Capitol? He’s always there. It is close to home, where he spends at least 25% of his time.

Dementia Exhibition

“You know what? America is back,” he screamed, “and we’re leading the world again!”

(Then he looked desperate as dementia set in)

“We are! We’ve united Europe! We’ve united the, we’ve united the, Asia, Japan. Japan is doing more than its ever done.

“We have Aukaseal (whatever that is) dealing with everything, Australia and India, we’re uniting the world.”

As a balloon spies over the United States in what could be a dry run for an EMP attack, we’re united! Yay!

He should have shot the balloon down days ago.

He is uniting the world on the road to a nuclear World War III.

Part of the unity he refers to is his hellish COVID response that went worldwide.

He’s bringing in the world’s deadbeats, drug and sex traffickers, and communists, as is Europe. We’re united!

Climate-trash peddlers around the world are united with us.

Russia is still invading Ukraine, and their economy is fine after the sanctions. We’re united in that too. Sanctions are killing us.

Mexico is a narco-terrorist nation, and Canada is a dystopian nightmare. We’re uniting with them as well.

Our enemies fly spy balloons, steal our secrets, and invade all pillars of society. Maybe Joe should stop uniting us.

His audience cheered him on when he spoke, but did they mean it? Are they insane?

