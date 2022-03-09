Biden sees a Congressman who ‘looks like he can bomb you’

Biden is overtly racist and doesn’t even know he is because it’s who he is. He judges people by skin color and this is what you have in charge of the country, folks.

Biden’s latest racist gaffe: “The three congressmen you have here, two of them look like they really could and did play ball, and the other one looks like he can bomb you.”

Uh, WHAAAAT?

In other words, the two black men look like basketball players and the Arab-looking dude looks like a bomber?

Please tell me Joe’s not really our president. Wake me up, please!

pic.twitter.com/dG3afjAgRh — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 8, 2022

