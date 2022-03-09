NYT reporter on J6 media coverage: “These f*ing little dweebs…”

Pulitzer Prize Winning New York Times Reporter: January 6 Media Coverage ‘Overreaction,’ FBI Involved, Event Was Not Organized Despite Ongoing Narrative
- NYT National Security Correspondent, Matthew Rosenberg, contradicts his own January 6 reporting: “There were a ton of FBI informants among the people who attacked the Capitol.”
- Rosenberg: “It was like, me and two other colleagues who were there [January 6] outside and we were just having fun!”
- Rosenberg: “I know I’m supposed to be traumatized, but like, all these colleagues who were in the [Capitol] building and are like ‘Oh my God it was so scary!’ I’m like, ‘f*ck off!’”
- Rosenberg: “I’m like come on, it’s not the kind place I can tell someone to man up but I kind of want to be like, ‘dude come on, you were not in any danger.’”
- Rosenberg: “These f*cking little dweebs who keep going on about their trauma. Shut the f*ck up. They’re f*cking b*tches.”
- Rosenberg: “They [media] were making too big a deal. They were making this an organized thing that it wasn’t.”
- Rosenberg RESPONDS: “Will I stand by those comments? Absolutely.”