Biden Is Becoming Isolated as He Fails to De-escalate the Ukraine War

President Joe Biden is becoming increasingly isolated as he fails in his interventions ostensibly on behalf of Ukraine. Even Ukraine is beginning to reject Washington.

The Saudis and the UAE, who literally hate Joe Biden for empowering Iran and supporting Yemen, won’t speak with Biden to discuss the Ukraine-Russia war.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE won’t even take Joe’s phone calls to discuss the Ukraine situation or the problem of an oil shortage in the U.S.

It’s a #FJB situation for the Princes.

Prior to this, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro declined to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Then, India followed suit – as the Modi government attempted to balance its historic ties with Moscow and its strategic partnership with Washington.

According to the Wall Street Journal, citing the Middle East and US officials, both Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan have been unavailable to Biden after U.S. requests were made for discussions.

“There was some expectation of a phone call, but it didn’t happen,“ a U.S. official said of a plan for Saudi Prince Mohammed and Biden to speak. “It was part of turning on the spigot [of Saudi oil].”

Unless Washington supports them in Yemen and elsewhere, the Persian monarchies don’t want to talk with Biden.

For all his propaganda about Russian isolation, Biden appears to have isolated the U.S. to a degree. The EU isn’t going to cut Russia off. They rely on Russia for 25% of their oil. Biden could turn the spigot on in the U.S. and help out the EU, but he won’t over his extremist ideology. Instead of a 50-year plan to get off fossil fuels, Biden wants to do it during his term. The reason is more likely to overturn the capitalist system than to solve the exaggerated climate problem.

The Biden administration is trying to get Poland to act alone and send fighter jets to Ukraine but they will only do it if they can deliver the planes to a NATO base and the US gets the planes to Ukraine from there.

PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY REJECTS NATO

When Biden spoke yesterday, he lied several times and one of the worst was when he blamed Russia for the gas prices and inflation he caused before any Ukraine invasion. He will make matters worse than it has to be now that he has an excuse.

Worse yet, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has for the first time said he lost interest in joining NATO. Instead of supporting this de-escalation, the media and the administration are ignoring it. He said he “cooled” towards joining the North Atlantic Organization.

“Regarding NATO, I have cooled down regarding this question long ago after we understood that NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine,” Zelensky told ABC News in an exclusive interview that aired Monday night.

Zelensky added: “The alliance is afraid of controversial things and confrontation with Russia. I never wanted to be a country that is begging something on its knees. We are not going to be that country, and I don’t want to be that president.”

NATO is the main reason Russia said they invaded the buffer nation. Russia claims they don’t seek a regime change nor do they want to occupy Ukraine.

“Its objectives don’t include occupation of Ukraine, destruction of its statehood, or the toppling of the current government. It’s not directed against the civilian population,” Zakharova told reporters at a regular press conference on Wednesday.

Zakharova accused NATO of “flooding” the country with weapons, which has created “a military threat” to Moscow.

It looks like there is movement here to negotiate peace.

Nothing the Biden administration has done has helped to stop this conflict – nothing. All they do is promote war.

The woman who destroyed Libya is now gunning for Ukraine:

Related