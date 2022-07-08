Biden Sees an Assassination as a Political Opportunity

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was assassinated by a gunman Friday in broad daylight while campaigning in a stunning attack that shook the world. It was different for Joe Biden. For Biden, it was a moment to accrue political points.

Abe was a very strong leader, especially against China. He preferred peace but never equivocated or backed down from the fight.

Abe was 67 years of age. He died almost instantly.

Dramatic video captured by NHK, a Japanese media service, shows Abe, wearing a navy blue suit, falling to the ground after two loud bangs, which appeared to be gunshots. Security guards immediately jumped on the suspect.

CONDOLENCES FROM WORLD LEADERS

More mentally stable leaders knew it wasn’t a moment to make political points.



“The world has lost a great man of vision, and Canada has lost a close friend,” Trudeau tweeted. “My thoughts are with his wife, Akie, and the people of Japan as they mourn this loss. You’ll be missed, my friend.”

South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol, sent his condolences to Japan and condemned the assassination.

“I send my condolences to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s family and the Japanese people,” the South Korean leader tweeted. “An act of terrorism during an election is a brutal attack against the very foundation of democracy. It is utterly unacceptable, and I strongly condemn such an attack.”

Boris Johnson, UK’s basically deposed Prime Minister, had kind words for the Abe’s family.

“His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared his “deepest condolences” to Abe’s family and the people of Japan on Twitter.

“This heinous act of violence has no excuse,” Zelenskyy tweeted.

Macron noted his leadership.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Japan lost “a great prime minister, who dedicated his life to his country and worked to bring balance to the world,” in a statement translated from French.

THIS IS WHAT OUR SO-CALLED LEADER SAID

All he cares about is making some political points.

