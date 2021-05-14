Biden sends aid to Palestinians, won’t commit to Israel

Biden sent millions to the Palestinian terrorists while refusing to commit to replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome missiles.
Without the Iron Dome, the terrorists will destroy Israel. Palestinians have caused fifty years of misery.
Breaking in the last hour: the Biden admin is sending millions in new aid to the Palestinians while refusing to commit to replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome missiles. pic.twitter.com/sEExD5kUrl
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) May 14, 2021
HERE’S WHERE SHE REFUSES TO ANSWER
After the media asked about Israel, they asked about Cheney. Nothing else matters, not inflation, the border crisis, pipeline hacking, nothing. They care nothing about this country or their ally.
Asked if Biden will help Israel replenish their defensive capabilities, Press Secretary Jen Psaki refuses to answerpic.twitter.com/KU1we5RxVU
— American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) May 14, 2021
THEN THE CARROT
US Secretary for Israel-Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr has landed in Israel on Friday, as part of Washington’s efforts to deescalate the most intense bout of fighting between Gaza-based Islamist terrorists and the Jewish state since 2014.
Psaki said Israel has the “right to self-defense.”
The administration drew the moral equivalence card: “Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, security, dignity and prosperity.”
Palestinians are trouble makers, unwelcomed throughout the world.
The Biden administration is trying to straddle the fence. The hardcore Left they have partnered with hates Israel and hates Jews.
Dep Asst Secretary for Israel & Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr arrived to TLV today to reinforce the need to work toward a sustainable calm, recognizing Israel’s right to self-defense. Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, security, dignity and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/zyE6Ucp80P
— U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) May 14, 2021
It looks like 67 once again. Everyone assumed Israel wouldn’t survive and some said maybe the Jews can move somewhere else. Maybe they could go to Uganda as Herzl once suggested.
I’d be curious what Ambassador Danny Ayalon has to say now. Earlier today he was on Jerusalem TV and “claimed’ Biden wouldn’t be so bad.
One thing is for certain. In every damn administration who desires to ‘push’ for peace (Two State solution) ends up with a major conflict. The US and the World, and the UN, constantly rile up tensions that create the situation now unfolding. When will “Diplomats” learn you can’t shove peace down people’s throat. Hell, hasn’t Iraq and Afghanistan proved that by now. Notice how officials and titles are named, – Peace “Process”. It’s just another method for those who produce absolutely **nothing” to have jobs and get paid.
There are many in Israel who say they should disengage with the US military support. The money Israel Does get is lost in foreign trade with American Allies. It is forbidden for Israel to sell certain products to American Allies. If Israel weren’t prohibited it is likely would gain in the long run. It also was a mistake for Israel to end their fighter jet program. It was far superior to the US aircraft.
And people wonder why I refer to Joe as Traitor Joe. Palestinians are shunned by other Arabs because everywhere they go they cause trouble. According to British sources, Palestinians have a barely normal IQ of 85, which is apparently on par with Traitor Joe. How can people even think about making someone with numerous documented stokes and obvious brain damage a President? I wonder about the average IQ in America now! For sure the IQ of Democrats because only a moron would support Terrorist Palestinians.
