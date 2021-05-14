Biden sends aid to Palestinians, won’t commit to Israel



















Biden sent millions to the Palestinian terrorists while refusing to commit to replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome missiles.

Without the Iron Dome, the terrorists will destroy Israel. Palestinians have caused fifty years of misery.

Breaking in the last hour: the Biden admin is sending millions in new aid to the Palestinians while refusing to commit to replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome missiles. pic.twitter.com/sEExD5kUrl — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) May 14, 2021

HERE’S WHERE SHE REFUSES TO ANSWER

After the media asked about Israel, they asked about Cheney. Nothing else matters, not inflation, the border crisis, pipeline hacking, nothing. They care nothing about this country or their ally.

Asked if Biden will help Israel replenish their defensive capabilities, Press Secretary Jen Psaki refuses to answerpic.twitter.com/KU1we5RxVU — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) May 14, 2021

THEN THE CARROT

US Secretary for Israel-Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr has landed in Israel on Friday, as part of Washington’s efforts to deescalate the most intense bout of fighting between Gaza-based Islamist terrorists and the Jewish state since 2014.

Psaki said Israel has the “right to self-defense.”

The administration drew the moral equivalence card: “Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, security, dignity and prosperity.”

Palestinians are trouble makers, unwelcomed throughout the world.

The Biden administration is trying to straddle the fence. The hardcore Left they have partnered with hates Israel and hates Jews.

Dep Asst Secretary for Israel & Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr arrived to TLV today to reinforce the need to work toward a sustainable calm, recognizing Israel’s right to self-defense. Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, security, dignity and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/zyE6Ucp80P — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) May 14, 2021

