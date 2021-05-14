Under Dems, rockets and threats are aimed at Israel from outside Gaza



















Israel is under attack but what you will find on the so-called president’s Twitter feed is blather about masks, vaccination, and building back better.

Three rockets were fired from Lebanon into the Mediterranean off the coast of Northern Israel.

BREAKING: A short while ago, three rockets were fired from Lebanon into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of northern Israel. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 13, 2021

Rockets were fired from Syria.

BREAKING: 3 rockets were just fired from Syria toward Israel, 1 of which fell in Syria. pic.twitter.com/WrwhjVfOy4 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 14, 2021

An Armenian news agency said that the Vice-Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Turkey Parliament told Ria Novosti that Turkey might send “peacekeeping forces” to East Jerusalem, adding that Recep Erdogan will support Palestinians in Jerusalem with “resoluteness” equivalent to their support of Azerbaijan. That’s a lot of resoluteness if this is true., and if Turkey would dare to do it.

Netanyahu’s rivals are racing to form a government, with the help of Arab Israeli lawmakers, that would oust the longtime Israeli prime minister. At the same time, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas canceled parliamentary elections. He’s trying to stop his opponents in Hamas.

Turkey and Iran are taking advantage of the political tensions and have condemned the Abraham Accords, which Biden also criticized.

The Abraham Accords offered the first opportunity for peace by isolating the region’s terrorists.

Israel’s major cities are under attack, but you won’t hear that on Cable News.

Israel’s major cities are under attack. What would you do if this was your home? pic.twitter.com/swId9LLCkh — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 13, 2021

FAR-LEFT BIDEN’S FENCE STRADDLING

While Joe Biden is offering only weak support for Israel, he is sending millions to Palestine, according to Omri Ceren. As usual, he is sending mixed messages, trying to keep his far-Left Israel/Jew Haters while keeping his Jewish supporters. It’s lighting up the Middle East.

At the same time, Biden is destroying our energy sector, making us dependent on Middle East energy, as well as oil and gas from China and Russia.

Under the Biden/Blinken leadership, rockets appear to be coming into Israel from areas other than Gaza, including Lebanon and Syria. In addition, Erdogan is allegedly threatening to send a “peacekeeping” force to East Jerusalem.

The situation is very serious and this is only 115 days into the Biden presidency. His obvious dementia and hard-Left agenda are a danger to the USA and the world.

US Secretary for Israel-Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr landed in Israel on Friday, as part of Washington’s efforts to deescalate the most intense bout of fighting between Gaza-based Islamist terrorists and the Jewish state since 2014.

Psaki said Israel has the “right to self-defense,” but then drew a moral equivalence with terrorists who attacked them.

The administration drew the moral equivalence card: “Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, security, dignity and prosperity.”

