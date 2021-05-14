Bret Baier torches Liz Cheney



















Bret Baier torched Liz Cheney for pushing her monotonous Democrat talking point mantra. She objects to Donald Trump saying the election was fraudulent. So what? Democrats said that about Trump for 4 years and she didn’t complain once.

Baier said Trump received more votes than she did in Wyoming. He absolutely nuked her.

Cheney then dared to speak for the people of Wyoming who don’t like her.

Watch:

