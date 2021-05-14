Bret Baier torches Liz Cheney

Bret Baier torched Liz Cheney for pushing her monotonous Democrat talking point mantra. She objects to Donald Trump saying the election was fraudulent. So what? Democrats said that about Trump for 4 years and she didn’t complain once.
Baier said Trump received more votes than she did in Wyoming. He absolutely nuked her.
Cheney then dared to speak for the people of Wyoming who don’t like her.
Watch:
The gay card will get played anytime?
I think Liz bats for the non-hetero team.
Bwahaha! MSN hacks say she is a “martyr to resistance” of the chamber of err I mean GOP.
Her sister is that way, maybe not her.
In the next year we will sea lot more RINOs headed to slaughter.
Not in the senate. RINOs rule the party until Mitch/Kevin/Steve are ejected.
Baier is a complete phony and a Chris Wallace wannabe. His show is junk, it is RINO gossip. His guests are awful, spewing nonsense. The idea here which Baier is participating in is to give the RINOs cover by ejecting Cheney, when they are really with her. Baier does not have a creative thought in his head. He has no philosophy other than moving up at Faux.
Sara, you need to get OANN/Newsmax.