Biden Shows His Deep Concern for the Troops by Eating Pizza in Front of Them

Defense Secretary Austin attempted to portray Joe Biden as deeply concerned about the troops when he introduced him before his address to the 82nd Airborne. Biden was visiting with them in Poland to thank them for their service and eat pizza in front of them.

This is the address in which he suggested the soldiers would be going to Ukraine.

Biden began that speech by saying, “Don’t jump” — a joke apparently. It fell flat so he added, “you guys are used to jumping. Well, anyway…”

Okay then, Joe.

After suggesting we were sending troops to Ukraine, he sat with the troops in the mess hall. While they had nothing to eat, he gobbled down a slice of pizza. It had jalapenos on top and that set him coughing. God’s justice, perhaps?

Nothing says “I care about the troops” like eating while they have nothing to eat.

The Troops are AGHAST that this BAFOON is "the president"–⁦@JoeBiden⁩ "Digs In" to that PIZZA PIE like an ANIMAL before the Soldiers got any. In the military, the senior officer always eats LAST! (And have some MANNERS for cryin' out loud) !! pic.twitter.com/TwySBmViTe — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) March 25, 2022

The pathetic address:

