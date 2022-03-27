Kremlin Responds to Biden Calling Putin Names

The Kremlin responded to Joe Biden’s personal insults against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The attacks only contribute to the deterioration of the ties between their two nations, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Saturday.

“A head of state must remain civil. And, of course, every time, these personal insults narrow the window of opportunity for our bilateral relationship under the current [US] administration,” Peskov said, suggesting Biden’s own war record gave him no right to criticize anyone.

Biden is giving Putin the Trump treatment to sound tough. He told reporters in Poland that Putin’s “a butcher.”

Prior to that, he branded Putin a “war criminal,” and later, a “murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine.”

The world is full of those.

Moscow invaded Ukraine last month, they say, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, according to the German-French brokered protocols.

Russia now demands that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO alliance.

Kyiv calls it an unprovoked attack and allies say that is true. Russia had no right to invade, killing people and destroying their infrastructure.

