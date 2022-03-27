Clips of Alleged War Crimes by Ukrainians Emerge on the Internet

Liz Cheney and slews of politicians are lashing out at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for the statement she made in the clip below. To me, she makes a lot more sense than all those people calling for war with a nuclear nation that is tight with other nuclear nations.

As for the peace agreement noted in the statement below, that is true. It doesn’t exonerate the terrible invasion by Putin, but it is true.

We can’t afford to go to war with no money and fools running the US government.

Putin is targeting and slaughtering civilians in a brutal unprovoked war against Ukraine, a sovereign democratic nation. Only the Kremlin and their useful idiots would call that “a conflict in which peace agreements have been violated by both sides.” pic.twitter.com/Ld9WomOStd — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 17, 2022

IT’S NOT AS BLACK AND WHITE AS CHENEY SEEMS TO BELIEVE

As for war crimes, it is possibly happening on both sides — Russian and Ukrainian. Obviously, Russia had no right to invade, make 4 million people into refugees, destroy their homeland, kill thousands of innocents. That doesn’t mean it’s okay for Ukrainians to commit war crimes. The clips below show another side to the war.

The war is not black and white. It’s too horrible to enter any war without far more serious provocation than the US has now.

Groups of Ukrainian nationalists [Nazis] are committing war crimes in the rebel-held territories of Eastern Ukraine, according to a report from Amnesty International, as evidence emerged in local media of the volunteer militias beheading their victims, Newsweek reports.

Armed volunteers who refer to themselves as the Aidar battalion “have been involved in widespread abuses, including abductions, unlawful detention, ill-treatment, theft, extortion, and possible executions”, Amnesty said.

Amnesty International also published a report of pro-Russian militants committing alleged atrocities.

WAR CRIMES AGAINST RUSSIAN POWS

Also, clips of Ukrainian soldiers committing war crimes against Russian POWs hit the Internet last night.

Ukrainian Presidential adviser Arestovych commented on the videos below, showing Ukrainians shooting Russian POWs, stating that he harshly condemns such behavior. He also claimed that Ukraine “doesn’t abuse prisoners because it’s a European country” and the events on the video “look like a war crime”.

Really? Europeans don’t do it? What makes them special?

The advisor has also reminded Ukrainians to follow the Geneva Convention. Why did he have to remind them?

BREAKING: Zelensky advisor has released a video reminding soldiers to adhere to the Geneva Convention pic.twitter.com/H4AYK8Z8KH — Metabiota Poso🧬 (@JackPosobiec) March 27, 2022

These are the clips that turned up on the Internet last night.

There are other unverified clips all over the Internet but they’re horrible and we can’t verify them. They mostly appear to show war crimes against Russians by Ukrainian forces. But, that could be the Russian propaganda machine at work.

POWs it’s hypocrisy to accuse the Russians of war crimes if you treat POWs this way, two wrongs don’t make a right, I absolutely support #Ukraine in their fight against #Russia but I CANNOT SUPPORT THIS. #Ukraine #UkraineUnderAttaсk pic.twitter.com/x5Qd3PiCBm — Anthony (@Anthony41806183) March 27, 2022

It might give the impression that the Russian military were captured after having been wounded. But that’s not the case. At the end of the video, we can see Ukrainian soldiers shooting all the newly arrived prisoners through their legs.#WarCrimes pic.twitter.com/o7B7M1p2pG — Maria Dubovikova (@politblogme) March 27, 2022

This person who claimed to castrate Russian soldiers took it back after he said it, so who knows. Is it MTG who is the risk?

In addition to aiding Putin’s propaganda machine I’m also concerned spreading unverified war zone videos could trigger hate crimes against American Ukrainians or Russians. Marjorie Taylor Greene is beyond irresponsible, she is a National Security risk. #DemocracyNotAutocracy https://t.co/mneicuNFTT — Feisty & Fierce (@LMerritt1) March 22, 2022

