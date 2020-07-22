Biden sides with people who throw bags of excrement at officers & the CCP

BIDEN STANDS WITH PEOPLE WHO THROW FECES AT OFFICERS

Joe Biden released a statement about the federal agents in Portland which someone probably wrote for him. It made it clear where he stands. He stands with Antifa and BLM, not U.S. law enforcement.

Biden said about the federal officers, “They are brutally attacking peaceful protesters, including a U.S. Navy veteran.

These are the people he stands with:

This would be @JoeBiden’s America. It’s a very scary place.pic.twitter.com/CokumE7uPG — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) July 22, 2020

Democrats and Biden are on the side of people who throw bags of feces and urine at the police:

Congratulations, @SpeakerPelosi and @JoeBiden Democrats are on the side of people “taking bags of feces and urine and throwing them at police officers” So “peaceful”! pic.twitter.com/r19LyZ4yea — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 22, 2020

BIDEN STANDS WITH COMMUNIST CHINA

Joe Biden also sided with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) today. During a town hall with the SEIU, he said the President is the country’s first racist to be elected to the White House. He made the comment after a health care worker expressed concern that Trump is blaming Asians for the virus pandemic.

Biden agreed since Trump refers to the [Chinese Communist Party Wuhan] Virus [from China] as the “China virus.” He said, “the way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening.”

“No sitting president has ever done this,” Biden said. “Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.”

This is from the man who says things like, “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.” He’s the guy who hung with segregationists and could not have won the Senate without them.

“And the way he pits people against one another is all designed to divide the country, divide people, not pull them together,” Biden continued. “Look what he’s doing now. He’s blaming everything on China. … He’s using it as a wedge.”

The virus did come from China and China lied about it. It is their fault that they allowed Chinese nationals to travel the world during the holiday season although they knew about the flu.

Biden doesn’t think Woodrow Wilson re-segregating the federal government and showing the pro-KKK film Birth of a Nation at the White House was racist. He missed the part about FDR throwing Japanese-Americans in internment camps and turning away a ship of Jewish people trying to escape the Nazis. It’s Trump saying “China virus” that makes a President racist.

He hasn’t said a word about the spies in Houston and the consulate that was shut down over Chinese Communists spying. They were trying to acquire secrets about the virus.

THEN THERE IS THE DEMENTIA

The 77-year-old Biden has some form of dementia. In this clip today, Joe couldn’t remember what he was saying and a staffer prompted him:

WATCH: Joe Biden forgets what he’s saying, has to be prompted by staffer pic.twitter.com/euKcAHxYgE — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 22, 2020

NURSES BREATHING INTO HIS NOSTRILS

The context of the next clip is Biden talking about how nurses make you want to live. After discussing his two sons being saved at a hospital, he switched to the first person and talked about losing interest when your vitals flatline, then shares this…

“I had a nurse, nurses at Walter Reed hospital who would bend down and whisper in my ear, go home and get me pillows. They would … actually breathe in my nostrils to make me move, to get me moving.”

There is no way any nurse breathed into his nostrils.

Watch your future president:

.@JoeBiden: “I had nurses at Walter Reed hospital who would bend down and whisper in my ear, go home and get me pillows. They would … actually breathe in my nostrils to make me move, to get me moving.” pic.twitter.com/hxW1UYs7Ba — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2020

This was an incoherent interview [they’re going to have voter registration physicians?]:

“We have a whole group of lawyers who are going out to every voter registration physician in the states…to allow for voting in place…” Joe Biden becomes totally incoherent during a softball interview with MSNBC pic.twitter.com/TRpiIEZAuX — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 20, 2020