Philly SWAT Officer faces charges after following orders exactly

A Philadelphia SWAT officer, who served in wartime for three deployments as an Army Ranger, was following orders to remove protesters from the interstate. When they refused to leave, he pulled down their masks and pepper-sprayed them. His orders were to use tear gas and pepper spray.

The officer, Richard P. Nicoletti, 35, was later fired and charged with “simple assault, reckless endangerment, official oppression, and possession of an instrument of crime.”

He turned himself in on Wednesday.

SOROS DA PROSECUTES POLICE NOT CRIMINALS

District Attorney Larry Krasner is a George Soros DA who is pro-criminal and anti-police.

In a statement, Krasner said Nicoletti “broke the laws he was sworn to uphold” and “interfered with Philadelphians’ and Americans’ peaceful exercise of their sacred constitutional rights of free speech and assembly.

Seriously, Nicoletti interfered with protesters by following orders and trying to get them to stop interfering with traffic?

“The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office will not make excuses for crimes committed by law enforcement that demean the democratic freedoms so many Americans have fought and died to preserve,” Krasner said.

Krasner refuses to charge criminals and rioters on a regular basis.

HE FOLLOWED ORDERS TO USE TEAR GAS AND PEPPER SPRAY

Nicolett’s defense lawyer Perri said in an email that Nicoletti “is being charged with crimes for simply following orders.”

“His unit was ordered by commanders to clear the highway with the approved use of tear gas and pepper spray,” Fortunato Perri jr. said. “The city’s leadership was given the opportunity to apologize for approving the use of force, but Nicoletti finds himself fired and charged with crimes.”

Perri said Nicoletti “looks forward to being exonerated so that he can continue to protect and serve the law-abiding members of our city.”

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney described Nicoletti’s actions as unacceptable, and Outlaw said she was “disgusted.”

In a statement Wednesday morning, McNesby said the union would also defend Nicoletti in court. And McNesby said Krasner — a frequent foe — “refuses to hold unlawful protesters accountable.”

“His top priority is to push his anti-police agenda,” the union president said. “This double standard of justice is unacceptable to our brave police officers who work tirelessly to keep our city safe.”

This is infuriating. The so-called protesters were blocking an interstate. Krasner and the other leaders in the city support lawlessness.

The video below is an interview with one of the protesters who plans to sue and have his payday. He is the same protester who threw a tear gas canister back at the officers: