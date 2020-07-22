Mayor who helped criminal aliens evade ICE says defacing her home is over the line

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf just had her home defaced by the BLM/Antifa mob because she won’t “defund the police.”

Photos posted to social media show slogans such as “Defund OPD,” and “cancel rent,” spray-painted in red on a garage door.

“This crosses the line because it’s someone’s house and property,” neighbor Alexandra Wright, 15, told KCBS Radio. “It’s not exactly okay. It’s not okay on any level.”

She is the mayor who warned illegal aliens in the city — 864 of them — of upcoming ICE raids in December 2018.

Mayor Libby wasn’t apologetic and seems to think she can pick and choose which laws to follow. There is a price to pay for lawlessness. Her excuse at the time was “our values are not aligned with our laws.” At the time, ICE was focusing on picking up criminal illegal aliens.

Apparently her values don’t align with those of Antifa/BLM, her voter base.

HER PERPLEXING STATEMENT

“An attack at the home of a publicly elected official does not advance democracy. Around 2 a.m. vandals shot projectiles at the Mayor’s home, set off fireworks, and graffitied her home with paint,” added Justin Berton, a Schaaf spokesperson.

“This attack, designed to intimidate the Mayor and strike fear into her family, will not stop her from advocating for the policies she believes are in the best long-term interests of her beloved hometown. Like all Oaklanders, she supports passionate protest but does not support tactics meant to harm and terrorize others.”

Why then does she allow attacks on other peoples’ homes and businesses? Oakland is a disaster.

Ironically, she has a Black Lives Matter sign in her window and it didn’t help her a bit.

