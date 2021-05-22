Biden silent as Jews are attacked in blue states – watch the latest assault



















There is a wave of anti-Semitic crimes all across the country and it is very troubling. While Joe Biden is at the forefront of the Israel-Gaza (Iran) conflict overseas, he didn’t bother to condemn violence happening in his own country. Unless it’s to hurt Trump, he doesn’t seem to care.

The President who can’t string two thoughts together without a teleprompter said he seeks “quiet, intensive diplomacy.”

What a joke.

HE’S MORE INTERESTED IN ISRAEL

The administration seems busy with violence overseas, he ignores attacks against members of the Jewish community that have occurred in California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and more areas across America. [Notice they are blue, blue states.]

One attack against Jewish diners by a pro-Palestinian crowd in California is being investigated by LAPD as an anti-Semitic hate crime,

Biden, who promised throughout his campaign to “lead a comprehensive approach to battling anti-Semitism,” has remained silent as of Friday afternoon. Press releases from the White House range from readouts of his calls with foreign leaders, his remarks on the recently signed COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act and comments about the situation in the Middle East.

MEANWHILE, THE ASSAULTS CONTINUE

A Jewish man was beaten by pro-Hamas-Palestine men. He was only beaten because he’s Jewish.

The Jewish man who was beaten by a mob as Israeli and Palestinian supporters clashed in Midtown Thursday evening suffered a concussion — and said he now has to “second guess wearing a yarmulke in public.”

Joseph Borgen, 29, an accountant from the Upper East Side, said he was walking to the rally when multiple people ganged up on him on Broadway near West 49th Street.

“There was a rally at this location last week, which I had gone to,” Borgen told The Post. “I wore a yarmulke last week, and nothing big happened. I showed up for the same rally this week. I got off the subway at 6:30 and started walking to the rally, and before I could even make it to the rally, a few blocks away, a guy started chasing me.”

“I tried to get away, and the next thing I knew, I was surrounded by a whole crowd of people who proceeded to kick me, punch me, beat me down,” he recalled. “I felt a liquid being poured on my face and at first I thought I was getting urinated on, but it tuned out I was getting maced and pepper-sprayed. My face was on fire. That pain was worse than the concussion and all this other stuff that followed.”

Watch this brutal attack on an innocent man:

They arrested the guy in the clip with the crutch. How long will he be in jail? We have a no-bail law here.

During last night’s demonstration in Midtown Manhattan, 23-year-old Waseem Awawdeh was arrested for using a crutch to assault a man in front of 1604 Broadway. He’s been charged with hate crime assault 2, gang assault 2, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon. pic.twitter.com/48ydYMfGSi — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 21, 2021

Related

















