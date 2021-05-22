NY AG writes law and her new one stops policing dead



















“The bottom line: More cops and more regular New Yorkers are going to get hurt.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James is basically making law now.

James announced the bill being introduced to the state legislature would amend changes to New York’s use of force law from “one of simple necessity” to an “absolute last resort.”

She wrote it and in socialist New York, there is no choice. Socialists rule.

“In New York, our laws have essentially given police blanket defense to use force in interactions with the public, making it exceedingly difficult for prosecutors to go after officers who have abused this power,” James said in a statement Friday. “The Police Accountability Act will make critical and necessary changes to the law, providing clear and legitimate standards for when the use of force is acceptable and enacting real consequences for when an officer crosses that line.

“While this is an important step in addressing the shortfalls of our criminal justice system, it is not a cure-all for the ills that have impacted too many families and claimed too many lives,” she added. “We must continue to do everything in our power to protect our communities and ensure that no one is beyond the reach of justice.”

The law would still allow officers to defend themselves and others within a “reasonable” fashion, James noted.

NO, IT DOESN’T

There are ridiculous clauses in the bill. For example, it says that even if an officer used deadly force as prescribed by the law, he is not off the hook:

“…using deadly physical force under circumstances [as] prescribed …does not constitute justification for reckless conduct by such police officer or peace officer amounting to an offense against or with respect to innocent persons whom he or she is not seeking to arrest or retain in custody.”

The bill suggests the police can only use deadly force when it involves a felony or in self-defense or to save another’s life, and it includes restrictive qualifies. It’s unclear how they are supposed to determine it’s a felony with the conditions they work under.

The vagueness is dangerous:

[Deadly force] “…is grossly in excess of the degree of force that a reasonable person under the same circumstances would believe to be necessary to achieve the intended outcome.”

What is reasonable and who decides — BLM, the media? These crazies who stand by the side of the road with their iPhones waiting to catch cops doing something wrong? That will quickly become politicized.

It’s a bad bill and the police won’t be able to do their jobs. They are also losing their qualified immunity. One of the best police forces in the country is being neutered.

MORE WILL GET HURT

“Currently, the ‘excessive use of force’ is a term of poetry in the state of New York,” state Sen. Kevin Parker, D-Brooklyn, said in sponsoring the bill. “This important legislation corrects that and defines it in the law. This creates a reasonable expectation for law enforcement as well as the people of our great state. Thank you to the attorney general for your leadership on this important issue.”

The New York Police Benevolent Association DISAGREES AND says the law would put officers at a disadvantage when confronting criminals.

“This sweeping proposal would make it impossible for police officers to determine whether or not we are permitted to use force in a given situation,” NYPBA President Patrick Lynch said. “The only reasonable solution will be to avoid confrontations where force might become necessary. Meanwhile, violent criminals certainly aren’t hesitating to use force against police officers or our communities.

“The bottom line: More cops and more regular New Yorkers are going to get hurt.”

James is the one who is out to get Trump. At the end of this Instagram, you can hear it for yourself.

Related

















