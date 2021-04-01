Biden smears a state as ‘Jim Crow on steroids,’ calls for a boycott with lies









“This is Jim Crow in the 21st Century. It must end. We have a moral and Constitutional obligation to act.” ~ Joe Biden and his 100% lie about Georgia law

Joe Biden lied about the new Georgia Election Law on ESPN last night, claiming it was ‘Jim Crow on steroids.’ Then he encouraged Major League Baseball to move their All-Star game out of Georgia over the law.

The Georgia election law expands early voting, requires ID to vote by mail, and prevents campaign workers, but not poll workers, from soliciting voters with food and drinks. This is what Joe Biden thinks is Jim Crow on steroids?

He’s a complete fool.

BACKGROUND

Biden falsely claims that the law closes polling places earlier, a claim that even the Washington Post decried as false.

The MLB player’s association is considering moving the game.

Biden said on Wednesday that he would “strongly support” Major League Baseball moving its All-Star Game from Atlanta.

“The very people who are victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these various sports,” Mr. Biden said in an interview on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” the night before opening day. “And it’s just not right.”

He also falsely claimed that people can’t give water or food to people on line. That’s another lie.

If he’s going to accuse a state of Jim Crow laws and encourage a boycott, it should at least be based on the truth.

Biden told ESPN: Imagine passing a law saying you cannot provide water or food for someone standing in line to vote, can’t do that? C’mon! Or you’re going to close a polling place at 5 o’clock when working people just get off? This is all about keeping working folks and ordinary folks that I grew up with from being able to vote.”

No, we can’t imagine it because it isn’t true!

“This is Jim Crow on steroids, what they’re doing in Georgia,” Biden told Sage Steele of ESPN.

This is Joe Biden uniting us.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for July 13 in Atlanta.

There is no Jim Crow anything in the law. Joe had NO basis for making these comments. He smeared the state for no reason whatsoever.

He used these lies to encourage a major sports franchise to penalize Georgia for passing the new law. It is completely irresponsible and very much beneath the Office of the President.

As an aside, Biden voted in support of Jim Crow as a senator and got his big break in the Senate on the coattails of segregationists.

