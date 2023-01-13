Biden Smirks as Reporters Question Him About Docu-Gate

President Biden ignored questions from reporters Friday about the special counsel investigation into classified documents found in his garage and think tank. Worse than that, he smirked and laughed as reporters questioned him. His perpetual arrogance is maddening.

How does someone this obtuse and embarrassing become this egotistical? It’s a wonder.

Watch:

Biden can smirk all he wants, but he can’t answer a question when he tries. In the next clip, he said his garage was locked. However, corrupt Hunter Biden claimed it was his home address. Hunter is so compromised that he should never be anywhere near secret documents.

However, Hunter doesn’t seem worried. He’s lounging around Malibu as we speak.

DOOCY: “Classified materials next to your Corvette?! What were you thinking?” BIDEN: “My Corvette’s in a locked garage so it’s not like it’s sitting on the street.” DOOCY: “So the material was in a locked garage?” BIDEN: “Yes— as well as my Corvette.” pic.twitter.com/KY4vZUuaAj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 12, 2023

