Biden Snubs Kamala at Bob Dole Ceremony

















President Joe Biden snubbed the Vice President at a ceremony honoring Senator Bob Dole at the US Capitol.

It looks like Joe had First Lady Jill Biden switch seats so the Commander-in-Chief could be further away from his running mate.

He’s a crazy old man but this is something many of us can agree with regardless of party. We doubt Jill likes her either. There are stories of battles between the two women leaking out.

🚨 AWKWARD, SHADE WAR:

Joe Biden Refuses to acknowledge Kamala as he walks right past her in US Capitol. Then Joe asks Jill to SWITCH SEATS so he won’t be close to VP. Neither make eye contact as Joe looks AT THE CEILING and Kamala looks at the floor. CRINGE. See for yourself: pic.twitter.com/urCVJOq8Qa — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 9, 2021

Related















