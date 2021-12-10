Biden Snubs Kamala at Bob Dole Ceremony

President Joe Biden snubbed the Vice President at a ceremony honoring Senator Bob Dole at the US Capitol.

It looks like Joe had First Lady Jill Biden switch seats so the Commander-in-Chief could be further away from his running mate.

He’s a crazy old man but this is something many of us can agree with regardless of party. We doubt Jill likes her either. There are stories of battles between the two women leaking out.


