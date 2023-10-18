Biden Speech Tomorrow Compares Ukraine and Israel Wars

The White House announced that Biden will give an address tomorrow to [conflate] report on the Israel-Terrorist war with the war in Ukraine.
The Announcement:
Tomorrow, President Biden will address the nation to discuss our response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia’s ongoing brutal war against Ukraine.
This speech will be delivered from the Oval Office at 8:00 p.m. ET.
One might expect this from the President who went to Israel and told them how “outraged and saddened” he was by the Gaza hospital bombing.
In any case, the two wars are not the same. Israel was the victim of a genocidal slaughter by terrorists. It’s an existential threat. The surrounding countries – led by Iran, are now threatening them. Israel was falsely accused of bombing a Gaza hospital when it was the Gaza terrorists who did it.
Israel is a democracy.
On the other hand, Ukraine is not a democracy. It’s a corrupt country and a dictatorship. Ukraine’s leadership imprisons opponents, bans opposing political parties, refuses to hold elections, and puts priests and reporters in prison. The World Economic Forum and Ukraine are working together to fulfill the vision of the World Economic Forum.
Ironically, the US is funding both sides in the Israeli war. We are funding Gaza, therefore, the terrorists who run it. The terrorists are acting as proxies of Iran. The US released $16 billion from Iran’s business dealings and now allows Iran to buy and sell oil, gas, missiles, and drones. Iran is making billions of dollars, and the US is facilitating Iran’s terrorism.
This is the same US leadership that aids and abets cartels at the US southern border.
Well, if Ukraine can kill every Russian, as even Graham suggested, then Israel should be allowed to kill every Gazan.
If Biden can continue the failed policy of a two-state solution in Israel, then Ukraine should have a two-state solution with Donbass.
Just as Hamas took over from the PA in Gaza, now those in the PA areas want Hamas to be in control. And Biden wants to send in 100 Million More Dollars, for what. More of the same.
Just a thought inspired by the cover picture:
how sad to see the awful deterioration of an elderly person.
As a pastor I have done a fair share of visiting elderly people in “nursing homes’.
Biden, because of the extreme wealth of his crime family, is not so incarcerated. However his level of deterioration has reached a level where even those who love him must be horrified. So sad! However for the nation; so bad!
It’s hard for me to feel sorry for him. He has been corrupt for decades. He’s not a nice person.