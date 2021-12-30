Biden Spent Billions Slated for COV Testing on Illegal Aliens

Hospitals and pharmacies are scrambling for COVID test kits, and Biden promised 500 million free kits for Americans. Unfortunately, the COVID relief funds aren’t available because he’s spending them on illegal aliens pouring into our country illegally, looting our benefits, all at the invitation of Democrats and permissive Republicans.

Democrats don’t care about Americans. They don’t even care about young Black Americans who are dying in our inner cities.

“Biden reallocated $2 billion of money that should have gone towards COVID testing but instead sent it to house illegals at the border,” said Republican Congressman Jason Smith of Missouri.

As we wrote some time ago, They are replacing us.

Watch:

Don’t forget the plan is to form a country within a country and replace Americans.

