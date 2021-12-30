DHS Won’t Even Interview People Who Want to Immigrate to the US

Biden’s Department of Homeland Security canceled a Trump-era security policy dedicated to screening new refugees who hope to move to the United States. The measure abandoned by the Biden Administration mandated interviews for spouses and children of refugees who want to immigrate to the U.S.

It’s too much of a bother and it’s not inclusive enough according to the open borders demons in the administration.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said that the agency could still perform the interviews on a case by case basis but added only when “there was a need to do so.” The agency stated:

[The interview requirement] imposed significant burdens on refugee and asylee populations, as well as operational challenges on USCIS and the Department of State, without evident benefits to justify these burdens… USCIS can perform robust fraud and security screenings and maintain strong program integrity without this blanket interview policy.

In other words, there won’t be any interviews. The administration wants anonymous people in this country.

According to The Washington Times, the new rule change will apply to refugees and asylees. While the actual refugee or asylee will still be interviewed, spouses and children under the age of 21 will no longer be required to have an interview. As if they can’t be criminals or terrorists?

Robert Law, who serves as Director of Regulatory Affairs and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies, stated about the policy:

This was something that was completely driven by the need to properly screen and vet people and ensure there was no relationship fraud or national security concerns. By waiving these interviews, it is not going to do anything to reduce backlogs, and it certainly doesn’t do anything to bring integrity to adjudications.

Anything this administration can do to put Americans in danger and destroy the country, they will do.

Read more at The Washington Times.

