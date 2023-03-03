Biden SPOX Can’t Understand Why TN Went After Drag Shows

The US government and the far left of the Democrat Party think it’s okay to expose children to sexualized drag shows and gender ideology. Tennessee passed a law to restrict drag performances sharply. The state’s governor, Bill Lee, signed a bill banning the shows on public property and in places where minors could watch them.
In the same signing, Lee signed a ban on gender-affirming health care for youth in the state.
Lee once wore a dress at a high school football game, and the Left tried to equate that with exposing children to these adult performances.
KJP’s ridiculous response:
JEAN-PIERRE: “You have a Governor from Tennessee has decided to go after drag shows. What sense does that make to go after drag shows?” pic.twitter.com/7tqHoZbtVl
The parents might think it’s cool, but they are misguided. It’s child abuse. This is not a matter of morals, but of child development. Children are not mentally ready for this.
They’re trying to legitimize crazy.
It’s not. The parents must be investigated. https://t.co/xWMQN94ysp
Gavin Newsom came out as a supporter of drag shows for kids today. He wants THIS to be seen by kids. @GavinNewsom supports sex changes for kids and porny books in school too. He’s not just the worst Governor in America, he seems like a predator too! pic.twitter.com/YckIg06y8z
Drag shows for children are child abuse. Tennessee is going after that, not drag shows. The spokesperson is a homosexual leftist, so I expect no reasonable response or morals. She is putrescent. This law treats the drag show no different than a regular strip show. Children viewing drag shows was always strictly disallowed even 100 years ago.
These parents are evil too.
Isn’t this in effect like the sickness that was popular among the Nazi’s?
it certainly is not the type of thing that helped make the USA a great nation.
A nation is destroyed when it no longer has strong and safe families, for the family is the basic unit of a society.