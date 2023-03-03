Biden SPOX Can’t Understand Why TN Went After Drag Shows

The US government and the far left of the Democrat Party think it’s okay to expose children to sexualized drag shows and gender ideology. Tennessee passed a law to restrict drag performances sharply. The state’s governor, Bill Lee, signed a bill banning the shows on public property and in places where minors could watch them.

In the same signing, Lee signed a ban on gender-affirming health care for youth in the state.

Lee once wore a dress at a high school football game, and the Left tried to equate that with exposing children to these adult performances.

KJP’s ridiculous response:

JEAN-PIERRE: “You have a Governor from Tennessee has decided to go after drag shows. What sense does that make to go after drag shows?” pic.twitter.com/7tqHoZbtVl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 3, 2023

The parents might think it’s cool, but they are misguided. It’s child abuse. This is not a matter of morals, but of child development. Children are not mentally ready for this.

They’re trying to legitimize crazy.

It’s not. The parents must be investigated. https://t.co/xWMQN94ysp — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 2, 2023

Gavin Newsom came out as a supporter of drag shows for kids today. He wants THIS to be seen by kids. @GavinNewsom supports sex changes for kids and porny books in school too. He’s not just the worst Governor in America, he seems like a predator too! pic.twitter.com/YckIg06y8z — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 3, 2023

