Biden SPOX Can't Understand Why TN Went After Drag Shows

M Dowling
The US government and the far left of the Democrat Party think it’s okay to expose children to sexualized drag shows and gender ideology. Tennessee passed a law to restrict drag performances sharply. The state’s governor, Bill Lee, signed a bill banning the shows on public property and in places where minors could watch them.

In the same signing, Lee signed a ban on gender-affirming health care for youth in the state.

Lee once wore a dress at a high school football game, and the Left tried to equate that with exposing children to these adult performances.

KJP’s ridiculous response:

The parents might think it’s cool, but they are misguided. It’s child abuse. This is not a matter of morals, but of child development. Children are not mentally ready for this.

They’re trying to legitimize crazy.


2 Comments
The Prisoner
17 seconds ago

Drag shows for children are child abuse. Tennessee is going after that, not drag shows. The spokesperson is a homosexual leftist, so I expect no reasonable response or morals. She is putrescent. This law treats the drag show no different than a regular strip show. Children viewing drag shows was always strictly disallowed even 100 years ago.

These parents are evil too.

Peter B. Prange
8 minutes ago

Isn’t this in effect like the sickness that was popular among the Nazi’s?

it certainly is not the type of thing that helped make the USA a great nation.
A nation is destroyed when it no longer has strong and safe families, for the family is the basic unit of a society.

