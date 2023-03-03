Senior FBI Agents Argued Against the “Unprecedented” Mar-a-Lago Raid

Senior FBI agents reportedly argued with the DOJ over the aggressive Mar-a-Lago raid and called for cooperation.

According to The Washinton Post, the agents argued with the prosecutor and lost:

Months of disputes between Justice Department prosecutors and FBI agents over how best to try to recover classified documents from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and residence led to a tense showdown near the end of July last year, according to four people familiar with the discussions.

Prosecutors argued that new evidence suggested Trump was knowingly concealing secret documents at his Palm Beach, Fla., home and urged the FBI to conduct a surprise raid at the property. But two senior FBI officials who would be in charge of leading the search resisted the plan as too combative and proposed instead to seek Trump’s permission to search his property, according to the four people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a sensitive investigation.

Prosecutors ultimately prevailed in that dispute, one of several previously unreported clashes in a tense tug of war between two arms of the Justice Department over how aggressively to pursue a criminal investigation of a former president.

The Post also reported that, in addition to senior agents, some “field agents wanted to shutter the criminal investigation altogether in early June,” but the FBI wouldn’t do it.

Throughout the article, the Post claims the FBI and prosecutors feared Donald Trump was violating national security. That seems to be the article’s point, but at least we know some didn’t want the aggressive, unprecedented attack on Donald Trump’s home.

On the other hand, the Post has no problem with Biden’s security violations. One article by Phillip Bump is titled “The impressively weak effort to ‘whatabout’ Biden’s classified documents.”

Bump is a WaPo senior propagandist.

Related